Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Destroyed By Lawyers In Intense Closing Arguments

Closing arguments were underway on Friday, May 27, in the whirlwind Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. The actors' respective lawyers gave their final remarks in the ongoing trial that produced some true bombshells since kicking off on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez has put Heard through the wringer throughout the trial bringing up meetings with actor James Franco and checking metadata on her evidence photos to disprove the actress' abuse allegations against her ex. "You either believe all of it, or none of it," Camille said per People. "Either she's a victim of truly horrific abuse or she's a woman who's willing to say absolutely anything." She also accused Heard of "profound cruelty" and coming "into this courtroom prepared to give the performance of her life, and she gave it." In one shocking moment, Depp's ex Kate Moss took the stand to undermine a story Amber told while recalling a moment Depp hit her during her own testimony.

Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn turned up the heat on Depp saying, "Let's see the monster. Let's see the monster in the flesh," as he played a video of Depp slamming cabinets in their kitchen. "If he abused her one time, Amber wins," He also accused Depp of having "almost all of" his witnesses on his payroll.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation over an op-ed she wrote about the abuse she has endured but didn't mention him by name. Heard hit the actor back with a $100 million suit claiming he launched an online campaign to discredit her allegations as a "hoax." The actress revealed she has received death threats since the trial began.