Amber Heard 'Harassed' With Death Threats Since Start Of Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard took the stand in the defamation trial between her and Johnny Depp during the final day in court before closing arguments on Friday (May 27).

In an emotional return to the stand on Thursday (May 26), the Aquaman actress cried as she once again spoke about the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of her ex-husband and how it has affected her since the end of their marriage, per Deadline. Additionally, she denied faking injuries she claimed to get from Depp, such as photos of a bloody lip that Depp's team called bogus.

"Johnny promised me ... he would ruin me, that he would ruin my career," she said. "He promised global humiliation, you saw those texts."

Heard also claims that she has been the subject of death threats since the start of the trial, receiving messages from people telling her to kill herself of that they want to "put my baby in the microwave." She told the court she "would not wish this situation on my worst enemy."

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day," she said. "Even just walking into this courtroom. Sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things I lived through, used to humiliate me."

Depp is suing his Heard for $50 million after he claims her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being a victim of domestic abuse negatively impacted his career, though she never referred to him by name in the essay, per CNN. She countersued for $100 million for defamation after Depp's attorney called her claims a "hoax."

"I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him," she said. "That is his power That is why I wrote the op ed. I was speaking to that phenomenon."

Heard's reappearance on the stand comes one day after Depp testified for the second time to refute his ex-wife's claims of abuse and that he was the victim of physical assaults.

"I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse. All these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," he said. "So, this is not easy for any of us. I know that. No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth. And I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."