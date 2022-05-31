This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In South Carolina

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot.

The Daily Meal searched the country to compile a list of the best all-you-can-eat buffet in each state, basing their decision on reviews, food selection, decor and local popularity. According to the site:

"We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price. No matter the style of food served, these all-you-can-eat deals all have obtained legendary status. Just be sure to follow the primary rule: don't fill up on bread."

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the state?

Captain George's Seafood Restaurant

Located in Myrtle Beach, Captain George's leans into its seafood offerings with a nautical theme decorating the restaurant, promising a "one-of-a-kind environment that's a treat for all the senses," according to its website. Captain George's is located at 1401 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about South Carolina's best buffet:

"Captain George's offers a spectacular fresh seafood feast in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Snow crab legs, steamed shrimp and clams, mussels, crawfish, blackened mahi, oysters Rockefeller, stuffed clams, deviled crab and she-crab soup are just a handful of the Southern-style seafood offerings."

Check out the full list here to see the best buffets in America.