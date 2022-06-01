Charlie Puth Wants To 'Show My Personality Off' With New Music

Charlie Puth is changing the way he looks at his music,

In a new interview with Bustle, the "Light Switch" singer opened up about the insecurities he feels within the music industry and shared why he believes he has to work on his craft differently than other big artists because of the changing musical climate.

"What works really well for The Weeknd, only works for him and like two other artists. Me, I need to really show my personality off," he said. "I wasn't doing that because I was surrounding myself with producers and record label heads who were like, 'You are a massive act. You need to go away and work on your art for a while.'"

Puth has seen criticism come from one of his collaborators, music legend Elton John, who reportedly said the former's music in 2019 "sucked," something that Puth agreed with. After some reflection over the past two years, however, he understands now how he wants to share his musical process with his fans.

"The pandemic made me realize that I have to not only not do that, but the opposite of that," he said. "I need to show every step of the process."

Earlier this year, he released the upbeat "Light Switch" after documenting the songwriting process on TikTok. He said of his new approach, "it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it," adding, "So [fans] felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me."

Puth is set to release his third studio album Charlie later this year.