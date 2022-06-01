Newly-Opened Texas H-E-B Gets Visit From Unlikely Customer: WATCH

A new H-E-B location sprouted in New Braunfels, Texas, at the end of April, bringing in hundreds and hundreds of customers who wanted to check out the new digs. One customer, however, had gray and black fur and walked on four legs, according to MySanAntonio.

In a video shared to the City of New Braunfels Facebook page, an animal welfare crew member is seen wrangling a raccoon who made his way into the new grocery store. The video shows the employee standing on shopping carts to grab the furry critter who wedged himself in between the wall and the row of buggies. The video then shows the raccoon being released and running away.

"Our Animal Welfare team comes to the rescue again! Can’t blame him for wanting to check out the new HEB like everyone else. Good job team!" the caption said.

The new New Braunfels H-E-B, located at 651 S. Walnut Avenue, features the first-ever Home by H-E-B department and is also home to a two-story BBQ restaurant.

You can watch the video of the raccoon entering H-E-B below: