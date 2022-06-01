WATCH: Tom Brady Does Incredible Golf Trick Ahead Of 'The Match'

By Jason Hall

June 1, 2022

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes - Previews
Photo: Getty Images

Tom Brady appears to be ready for The Match.

Hours ahead of teaming with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to face Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a video of himself promoting FTX's cryptocurrency exchange app while bouncing a golfball through his legs and behind his back.

"Tired of people saying my golf videos are fake. This stuff is easy, like ⁦@FTX_Official⁩, or beating @PatrickMahomes⁩ when it matters, or ⁦@JoshAllenQB⁩ (literally anytime we play)."

In April, Brady announced he and Rodgers would face Allen and Mahomes in the next installment of Capital One's The Match on June 1 in Las Vegas.

"We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their a** @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB@PatrickMahomes."

Brady, 44, and Rodgers, 38, participated in last year's 'The Match' exhibition, with Rodgers teaming with former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau to defeat Brady and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson.

Mahomes, 26, and Allen, 25, competed in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs earlier this year, which saw the Chiefs defeat the Bills, 42-36, in overtime following a fourth quarter shootout victory that showcased the quarterbacks as two of the league's brightest stars.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, will look to end his uncharacteristic losing streak at The Match this year, having previously lost to Rodgers and DeChambeau, as well as the team of longtime on-field rival Peyton Manning and 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods in 2020.

The Match will air live on TNT beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

