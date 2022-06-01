WATCH: Tom Brady Does Incredible Golf Trick Ahead Of 'The Match'

Tom Brady appears to be ready for The Match.

Hours ahead of teaming with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to face Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a video of himself promoting FTX's cryptocurrency exchange app while bouncing a golfball through his legs and behind his back.

"Tired of people saying my golf videos are fake. This stuff is easy, like ⁦@FTX_Official⁩, or beating @PatrickMahomes⁩ when it matters, or ⁦@JoshAllenQB⁩ (literally anytime we play)."

In April, Brady announced he and Rodgers would face Allen and Mahomes in the next installment of Capital One's The Match on June 1 in Las Vegas.