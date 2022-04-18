Brady, Rodgers To Face 2 Of NFL's Top Young QBs In 'The Match'
By Jason Hall
April 18, 2022
Two of the NFL's all-time best quarterbacks will face two of the league's brightest young stars on the golf course this summer.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the next installment of Capital One's The Match on June 1 in Las Vegas.
Brady announced the upcoming matchup on his verified Twitter account on Monday (April 18).
"We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their a** @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB@PatrickMahomes."
Brady, 44, and Rodgers, 38, participated in last year's 'The Match' exhibition, with Rodgers teaming with former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau to defeat Brady and six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson.
Mahomes, 26, and Allen, 25, competed in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs earlier this year, which saw the Chiefs defeat the Bills, 42-36, in overtime following a fourth quarter shootout victory that showcased the quarterbacks as two of the league's brightest stars.
Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, will look to end his uncharacteristic losing streak at The Match this year, having previously lost to Rodgers and DeChambeau, as well as the team of longtime on-field rival Peyton Manning and 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods in 2020.