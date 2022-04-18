Brady, Rodgers To Face 2 Of NFL's Top Young QBs In 'The Match'

Two of the NFL's all-time best quarterbacks will face two of the league's brightest young stars on the golf course this summer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the next installment of Capital One's The Match on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Brady announced the upcoming matchup on his verified Twitter account on Monday (April 18).

"We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their a** @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB@PatrickMahomes."