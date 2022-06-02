Lucky Texas Resident Wins $3 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

One San Antonio resident is now a big winner after claiming a top prize from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. KENS 5 reported that the winner of the huge prize chose to stay anonymous.

The winning ticket was the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular. The lucky ticket was sold at Mity Kwik #2, which is located at 13211 N.W. Military Highway in San Antonio.

This is the second of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed from this particular scratch-off game.

500X Loteria Spectacular offers over $400.9 million total prizes. The overall odds of winning any of the prizes from the game is one in 3.20, including the break-even prizes.

The first ticket was sold back in 1992, and since then it has generated around $34.8 billion in revenue for the state of Texas. It has distributed $75 billion in prizes to lottery players.