Remy Ma Clarifies Her Past Comments About Doja Cat
By Tony M. Centeno
June 2, 2022
Remy Ma caught plenty of backlash after the Bronx rapper said that she doesn't think Doja Cat is a rapper. Nearly three months after she made the claim, Remy is walking back her comments about the Grammy award-winning rapper.
During an interview Black Compass published on Wednesday, June 1, Remy Ma addressed her Drink Champs episode after one of the hosts cracked a joke about Doja Cat. As soon as her name was brought up, Remy began to have flashbacks of all the hate she must have received from Doja Cat's fans online, and recalled what she meant when she uttered the comments.
“Don’t even bring her up,” Remy responded. “I thought I was giving her a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good!’”
At the time, Remy Ma told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that she didn't think that Doja should be placed in the rapper category. However, she did say she believes Doja is a dope artist.
"I don't think she's a rapper," Remy said. "Let's be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category. I don't think she's a rapper but she makes dope records. I think she's dope."
Doja Cat hasn't directly addressed Remy Ma, but she has defended herself as a rapper several times before and after the Terror Squad rapper's comments went viral. In her latest interview with Elle magazine, she confirmed that her upcoming project would be solely a Hip-Hop album.
“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better,” she told the publication. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”