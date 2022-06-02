“Don’t even bring her up,” Remy responded. “I thought I was giving her a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good!’”



At the time, Remy Ma told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that she didn't think that Doja should be placed in the rapper category. However, she did say she believes Doja is a dope artist.



"I don't think she's a rapper," Remy said. "Let's be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category. I don't think she's a rapper but she makes dope records. I think she's dope."



Doja Cat hasn't directly addressed Remy Ma, but she has defended herself as a rapper several times before and after the Terror Squad rapper's comments went viral. In her latest interview with Elle magazine, she confirmed that her upcoming project would be solely a Hip-Hop album.



“I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better,” she told the publication. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”

