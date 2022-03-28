Remy Ma Doesn't Think Doja Cat Is A Rapper

Doja Cat herself hasn't responded to Remy Ma, but her fans didn't waste any time. The rapper-singer's loyal followers were quick to defend Doja on social media.

"With all due respect to Remy Ma, Doja Cat has absolutely done her homework when it comes to Hip Hop itself," one Twitter used said. "She can rap. Extremely well. So, yeah."

"Remy Ma can take several seats saying Doja Cat isn’t a rapper," another Twitter used wrote. "that doesn’t even make sense."

The "Need To Know" rapper may be seen as a pop star today, but she began her career as a rapper dropping songs on Soundcloud nearly 10 years ago. She's got collaborations with the likes of Ariana Grande and Sia but her list of rap collaborations runs a lot longer with Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and plenty others.

Remy Ma's comments probably haven't caught up with Doja Cat just yet. The "Kiss Me More" singer was busy reconsidering her career in music altogether following a misunderstanding with her fans in Brazil last Thursday. After her Lollapalooza set, fans from Paraguay began to go in on her for not visiting them outside her hotel during a storm. That's when she took to Twitter to tell the world that she quit music. Two days later, she returned to apologize to her fans.

Elsewhere in Remy Ma's interview, she discussed her battle rap league Chrome 23, her past feud with Nicki Minaj and more. Watch the entire Drink Champs episode below.