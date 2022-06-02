A high school water polo player was arrested after allegedly assaulting a player from the opposing team after a match.

Chase Dion, 17, who attends Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, was arrested and charged with assault causing a bodily injury, which is a Class A misdemeanor, according to The Dallas Morning News. Video obtained by the news outlet shows Dion allegedly punching a St. Mark's player eight times in the head with a closed fist during a match on April 15. Dion also held the player, whose identity has not been revealed, underwater.

The incident occurred immediately after the St. Mark's player scored the game-winning goal toward the end of the match. The player was able to swim away under his own power after he was assaulted. He was treated at a local hospital, suffering a left eye corneal abrasion, police said.

Dion was released on $2,500 bond and was suspended for the rest of the 2022 season, including the state tournament which was held on May 6 and 7. Dion is the son of Brandon Dion, the school's head water polo coach.

The victim's family released a statement where they thanked Keller police for their investigation and "our school, the water polo community, and all the concerned parents for their overwhelming support." The Lewisville Independent School District issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation involving a club water polo team comprised of Marcus students and coached by a Marcus staff member. District officials have been in contact with the injured student’s family and with St. Mark’s School to express the district’s extreme disappointment with the actions taken by the Marcus student. Clearly this is not behavior the campus or the district condones, and the actions do not meet LISD’s high standards for student conduct.

"In situations such as this, a student may face both school and legal consequences for their actions. Federal law prohibits the district from disclosing any specific disciplinary actions taken against a student. It is not our practice to disclose information regarding personnel issues."