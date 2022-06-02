VIDEO: Wisconsin Zoo Announces Birth Of Baby Giraffe

The newest member of the Milwaukee County Zoo proves that not everything cute comes in a small package. A baby giraffe was born on May 27 and her mother, Marlee, is doing just fine after the birth. The calf joins the rest of the giraffes in the giraffe tower enclosure at the zoo.

At only a few days old, the calf is a whopping six feet tall and already weighs over 160 pounds.

The zoo took to Twitter to share details with followers:

"Meet the new member of the giraffe tower. A female calf was born on 5/27 to Marlee. She's "spunky and strong" at 164 lbs and about 6' tall!"

The Twitter post also featured a video that detailed the baby calf walking around, soaking up her surroundings, and being cleaned by her mother. Locals responded positively to the post, commenting on just how precious the baby giraffe is.