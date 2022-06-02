VIDEO: Wisconsin Zoo Announces Birth Of Baby Giraffe

By Logan DeLoye

June 2, 2022

Baby giraffe in the wilderness of Africa
Photo: Getty Images

The newest member of the Milwaukee County Zoo proves that not everything cute comes in a small package. A baby giraffe was born on May 27 and her mother, Marlee, is doing just fine after the birth. The calf joins the rest of the giraffes in the giraffe tower enclosure at the zoo.

At only a few days old, the calf is a whopping six feet tall and already weighs over 160 pounds.

The zoo took to Twitter to share details with followers:

"Meet the new member of the giraffe tower. A female calf was born on 5/27 to Marlee. She's "spunky and strong" at 164 lbs and about 6' tall!"

The Twitter post also featured a video that detailed the baby calf walking around, soaking up her surroundings, and being cleaned by her mother. Locals responded positively to the post, commenting on just how precious the baby giraffe is.

Her legs are very shaky as she finds her balance and learns to walk around. Those who want to see the new calf will not have to wait long, as she is already able to be viewed by the public! Marlee, along with the calf can be visited by zoo goers from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m every day that the zoo is open.

There have not been any names suggested for the calf.

