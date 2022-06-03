This Is The Best Mountain Resort In California

You deserve to treat yourself. Wether you are native to California or just visiting, the best mountain resort has an experience to offer everyone.

According to a list put together by Trips To Discover, the best mountain resort in all of California is the Rush Creek Lodge & Spa at Yosemite in Groveland. The Rush Creek Lodge & Spa is known for their numerous luxury villas and unforgettable spa packages. They have an aromatherapy steam room, a sensory deprivation room, and a salt block sauna among other amenities. Trips To Discover mentioned that the resort will soon be offering a wellness retreat program!

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best mountain resort in California:

"With 143 rooms, suites, and hillside villas situated in the woodlands near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, The Rush Creek Lodge is a true wellness mountain resort. It’s only three hours from the San Francisco Bay Area but, in reality, a world away. Their 5,000 square foot indoor/outdoor spa features an aromatherapy steam room, a Himalayan salt block sauna, a cool-mist shower, a sensory deprivation room, a one-of-a-kind indoor warm waterfall cove, and a warm river rock bed. If you can leave the Rush Creek Spa, check out their new hiking trails and bike rentals or sign up for one of their daily activities like zip-lining or fitness classes. They even have a complete wellness retreat program coming soon!"

For a complete list of the best mountain resorts in the state visit HERE.