Charlie Puth Brings The Summer Vibes To iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Charlie Puth brought the summer vibes during his set at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).

After an exciting introduction by the cast of Boy Meets World, Puth kicked off his performance with his single "Light Switch," which he dropped earlier this year after taking fans on his journey of creating the song. Getting the crowd grooving with the upbeat track as the sun set, he showed off his skills at the keyboard before moving into "How Long." He pumped up the crowd, asking them to make some noise before taking turns singing the chorus with the crowd as smoke filled the stage.