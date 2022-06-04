Charlie Puth Brings The Summer Vibes To iHeartRadio Wango Tango
By Sarah Tate
June 5, 2022
Charlie Puth brought the summer vibes during his set at the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).
After an exciting introduction by the cast of Boy Meets World, Puth kicked off his performance with his single "Light Switch," which he dropped earlier this year after taking fans on his journey of creating the song. Getting the crowd grooving with the upbeat track as the sun set, he showed off his skills at the keyboard before moving into "How Long." He pumped up the crowd, asking them to make some noise before taking turns singing the chorus with the crowd as smoke filled the stage.
I'm obsessed with @charlieputh. ❤️ That's it. That's the tweet. Don't miss him on #WangoTango2022 NOW on @theCW app or https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM! pic.twitter.com/IevXX6mWEm— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
Puth took a break before his next song to read a sign in the audience, marveling how the fan declared, "I love you more than pie." As he got ready for "We Don't Talk Anymore," he told the crowd that when he wrote it in 2015, he "wanted to make a song like Ed Sheeran," using his perfect pitch to imitate how he imagined the way he wanted the song to sound.
.@charlieputh is living his best life rn at #WangoTango2022 👏🔥🤣 pic.twitter.com/aDbOf4pB7U— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
His next song called out the ex that only used him for the "Attention" and kept him from moving on with someone new. Asking the crowd to scream along, he and the crowd bounced along to the groove as they wonder "what are you doing to me?"
I actually do just want Attention 😅😅😅😅 I feel attacked 👀 Don't miss @charlieputh at #WangoTango2022 on @theCW app or https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM! pic.twitter.com/998BkmAi8u— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
For his final song, Puth dedicated "See You Again" to anyone who has experience any form of loss, calling it "multidimensional." The emotional song proved to be a fitting conclusion that seems to promise that fans can expect to see more from him, including his upcoming album Charlie dropping later this year.
I AM NOT EMOTIONALLY STABLE ENOUGH FOR 'SEE YOU AGAIN' 😭😭😭 but i love it ♥️ @charlieputh is wrapping up his #WangoTango2022 set NOW on @theCW app or https://t.co/FIgcDbBgMM! pic.twitter.com/9eLgRRWRQi— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022
Puth joined the star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists at this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango. Other artists who helped kick off summer include Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Tate McRae, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, Em Beihold and Diplo, who treated the crowd to a special performance at dusk.
Pretending @charlieputh blew this kiss just for me! 🥰💋 #WangoTango2022 pic.twitter.com/EVU8M5winO— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) June 5, 2022