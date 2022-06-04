Lizzo Shares Her Thoughts On 'Harry's House'

Lizzo shared her thoughts on Harry Style's new album on a recent IG live — and it comes as no surprise that she absolutely loves it.

The “About Damn Time” singer chuckled as she said that Styles "put his… Harrussy, he put the whole Harrussy into that album.” She later added, “I love his new album." Lizzo joined Styles for his Coachella performance this year where they performed One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." It's clear that Lizzo is a big fan, as she later shared a video crying while watching the "As It Was" singer perform from the crowd.

Watch the clip from the IG livestream below.