Lizzo Shares Her Thoughts On 'Harry's House'
By Yashira C.
June 4, 2022
Lizzo shared her thoughts on Harry Style's new album on a recent IG live — and it comes as no surprise that she absolutely loves it.
The “About Damn Time” singer chuckled as she said that Styles "put his… Harrussy, he put the whole Harrussy into that album.” She later added, “I love his new album." Lizzo joined Styles for his Coachella performance this year where they performed One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." It's clear that Lizzo is a big fan, as she later shared a video crying while watching the "As It Was" singer perform from the crowd.
Watch the clip from the IG livestream below.
Lizzo talking about #HarrysHouse on IG live “he put his whole harrussy in that album”😭 pic.twitter.com/a7HgaP70RN— Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHSUpdate) June 3, 2022
In an interview last month, Lizzo spoke out about rumors that her new album will feature a duet with Styles. “That is so funny. The internet going to internet. That’s all I’ll say about that," she said. The singer said of her album that's releasing on July 15th, “I think people are going to be really surprised at how many love songs are on this album.” That's not all there is to look forward to if you're a Lizzo fan, however. It was recently announced that the singer has a documentary premiering on HBO Max this fall.