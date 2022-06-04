Shawn Mendes Proves 'It'll Be Ok' At iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Shawn Mendes proved why it's the summer of love during the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).

Walking onto the stage to the sounds of the roaring crowd, he opened his set with "Wonder." Waving to fans in the crowd, he gave a passionate performance of the title track of his upcoming tour. He moved into the breakup track "When You're Gone," a vulnerable single that shows how difficult it can be to move on fro a relationship. Getting the crowd clapping and singing along, he admits he doesn't want to move on and wants to hold on to the love he once had.