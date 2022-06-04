Shawn Mendes Proves 'It'll Be Ok' At iHeartRadio Wango Tango
By Sarah Tate
June 5, 2022
Shawn Mendes proved why it's the summer of love during the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango in Los Angeles on Saturday (June 4).
Walking onto the stage to the sounds of the roaring crowd, he opened his set with "Wonder." Waving to fans in the crowd, he gave a passionate performance of the title track of his upcoming tour. He moved into the breakup track "When You're Gone," a vulnerable single that shows how difficult it can be to move on fro a relationship. Getting the crowd clapping and singing along, he admits he doesn't want to move on and wants to hold on to the love he once had.
Bringing out an electric guitar, he laments that he should "Call My Friends," thinking about all the special moments he has missed over the years, wishing he could take "a vacation from my mind" with the people who know him better than anyone else. He then moved on to "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," pairing the track with flashing lights for the perfect summer concert moment, much to the delight of the fans in the crowd.
Mendes slowed it down for his next song, letting the crowd know "It'll Be Ok," another track that details the breakdown of a relationship: "We don't have to fix it, we don't have to stay. I will love you either way." The crowd started jumping along as the set picked back up with the upbeat "If I Can't Have You," singing along as he says that "everything means nothin' if I can't have you."
He ended his set with the fan-favorite "In My Blood," showing off his piano skills while the lights dimmed as he sings that "sometimes I feel like giving up but I just can't."
In addition to his music, Mendes recently partnered with Tommy Hilfiger to reimagine some of the brand's classic pieces using more sustainable materials. The project also follows a similar path of his Wonder tour that he has pledged to be greener and "fully climate positive."
Of "The 1985 Collection" with Hilfiger, Mendes said, "We both care so deeply about our planet, and that's why our main goal is to reimagine the way we wear and we make our clothing. I've always been so inspired by Tommy and iconic brand that it is, and I'm so excited for you to see everything we're working on."
Mendes joined the star-studded lineup of some of your favorite artists at this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango. Other artists who helped kick off summer include Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Charlie Puth, Tate McRae, Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, GAYLE, Em Beihold and Diplo, who treated the crowd to a special performance at dusk.
