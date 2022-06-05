Cardi B Celebrates Son Wave Set's 9 Months With Adorable Photos

Cardi B shared the most adorable photos of her baby son Wave Set to celebrate him turning 9 months old. The "Up" rapper took to Instagram yesterday (June 4) to share a series of photos of the baby.

"Happy 9 months Wave 🌊🥺!!" she wrote in the caption. "My baby growing too fast on me." Wave is seen wearing all blue paired with shining jewelry while showing off his smile. Fans gushed over how the baby is "too cute" in the comments. Cardi shares two children with husband Offset — Kulture and Wave Set Cephus. The couple first shared photos of their son back in April, when they also revealed his name.

Scroll through the photos below.