We’ve Picked Five Powerful Podcasts Aimed At Keeping Money In Your Pocket

Is there a secret to being good with money? Because let’s be honest, it almost seems impossible at times.

Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered. From the big picture financial advice of Bloomberg to home finance help, here are five podcasts to answer your money questions big and small. (Did we mention that podcasts are free?)

Frugal Friends Podcast

Do you struggle with budgeting your finances and are ready to call it quits? Hosts Jen Smith and Jill Sirianni are here to keep you motivated with The Frugal Friends Podcast.

The pair are dedicated to helping listeners focus on your budgeting goals and break the cycle of shame that comes with yo-yo budgeting. Join the weekly conversation and let your friends Jen and Jill help plan the financial strategy just for you.