We’ve Picked Five Powerful Podcasts Aimed At Keeping Money In Your Pocket
By John Popham
June 6, 2022
Is there a secret to being good with money? Because let’s be honest, it almost seems impossible at times.
Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered. From the big picture financial advice of Bloomberg to home finance help, here are five podcasts to answer your money questions big and small. (Did we mention that podcasts are free?)
Frugal Friends Podcast
Do you struggle with budgeting your finances and are ready to call it quits? Hosts Jen Smith and Jill Sirianni are here to keep you motivated with The Frugal Friends Podcast.
The pair are dedicated to helping listeners focus on your budgeting goals and break the cycle of shame that comes with yo-yo budgeting. Join the weekly conversation and let your friends Jen and Jill help plan the financial strategy just for you.
Bloomberg Crypto
It’s the hottest financial trend you have probably heard of but may not know much about. Whether you are a self-taught crypto guru or wanting to learn what all of the fuss is about, Bloomberg’s daily podcast helps cut through the noise of cryptocurrency.
The episodes are bite-sized and clock in around 20 minutes a piece. The podcast just launched so catching up will be a breeze. Join Bloomberg reporters Hannah Miller and Vildana Hajric everyday on the iHeartRadio app.
How to Money
It’s the money podcast you will wish you knew about sooner. Every week hosts Matt and Joel dive into everyday finance topics to help take your money further. Craft beer enthusiasts get a two for one deal with this podcast, as each episode the hosts share their thoughts on a new craft beer they discovered.
From how to score cheap plane tickets to preparing your finances for a possible recession, How to Money has a library of over 500 episodes with interesting financial topics to dive into.
The Coin Bureau Podcast: Crypto Without the Hype
This one is for the skeptics. The investors who have been looking at crypto currency with a bit of suspicion, unsure if it is worth the trouble. Hosts Guy and Mike are here to give an in-depth look at cryptocurrency terminology, and where these coins came from.
What is Ethereum? How does Blockchain work? This podcast is designed to educate people on the extremely popular and confusing world of cryptocurrency. Let The Coin Bureau Podcast help you navigate the minefield of crypto jargon today.
Big Money Energy
You know that feeling when you meet someone who’s massively succeeding at life? That's Big Money Energy. Hosted by Ryan Serhant, CEO/Founder of SERHANT, bestselling author and star of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York and Sell It Like Serhant.
Join Serhant as he sits down with some of the most interesting entrepreneurs and self-made people to learn the stories behind their biggest accomplishments, their paths to success, and how they overcome obstacles that stand in the way.
