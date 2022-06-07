Amber Heard Responds To Johnny Depp's TikTok Message To Supporters

Amber Heard has responded to Johnny Depp's recent message to his fans on TikTok. On Tuesday, June 7, Depp joined the popular social media platform and thanked his "loyal" fans in the caption. The message comes days since the jury sided with Depp and the court awarded him $10.35 million in damages.

"To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared," he wrote. "And now, we will all move forward together," he said to the millions of followers he gained since making the account.

Hours later, a spokesperson for Heard responded to Depp's message in a statement. "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is ... be afraid to stand up and speak out," read the statement via People.

The much-covered trial all started when Heard wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she talked about surviving domestic abuse. Although she never mentioned Depp by name in the essay, the jury unanimously determined that Heard defamed her ex-husband three times in it. After the verdict was announced, the actress released a statement saying, "I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K. I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."

Heard has plans to appeal the verdict, according to People.