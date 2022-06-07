Atlanta Family Left With $50 A Month Due To Inflation

As gas prices continue to rise, some Georgia drivers are having to pay nearly $5 per gallon. According to CBS46, it costs Atlanta families almost $450 more on average this year in gas expenses than in previous years. Nakechia Traylor opened up to CBS46 about how much stress inflation has put on her finances.

Traylor lives at an apartment building in Southwest Atlanta. She has had trouble affording her rent after the price recently increased to $500 above the original monthly rate. The complex doesn't even have a maintenance man. To save on gas, she often takes public transportation to work.

“My mom used to help me a lot and I lost her like a year ago. Now, it’s just me and I have to help my stepdad and he’s sick,” Traylor detailed to CBS46. As if that isn't enough; she is also raising a child.

Traylor works for a cleaning company in Atlanta and uses food stamps on occasion to make ends meet for her family.

“I would say can you help me in my commitment and environment because I’m a single parent and I’m struggling right now.” She asked CBS46 to publicly share this information to help her with financial relief.