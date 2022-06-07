Kanye West And Chaney Jones Split

By Dani Medina

June 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West and his girlfriend Chaney Jones have reportedly broken up, according to TMZ.

The couple ended things after their vacation to Japan, a source told TMZ. It's still unclear who broke up with who.

A source told Page Six that West and Jones' relationship became "choppy" after the trip, but "you know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again." The model also removed photos with Ye on her Instagram page.

The news comes after rumors about West and Jones' breakup made the rounds on social media, thanks to a photo of the "Flashing Lights" rapper and model Monica Corgan at the movies watching Top Gun: Maverick.

Jones, 24, and West, 44, were first linked in February after the rapper's relationship with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox ended.

Kanye West
