Chaney Jones Apparently Tattooed Boyfriend Kanye West's Name On Her

By Dani Medina

May 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chaney Jones made her relationship with Kanye West permanent!

The 24-year-old model shared a photo on her Instagram story on Thursday (May 12) which apparently reveals a small tattoo on her left wrist that says "Ye," her boyfriend's nickname that he legally changed his name to last year, according to People.

West and Jones were first linked in February when they were seen shopping in Miami together. The couple is seemingly still going strong, as they took a vacation last week to Japan, People reported. They were spotted in Tokyo's Shibuya shopping district and Harajuku street.

The news of Jones' new tattoo comes after Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian revealed new ink her boyfriend Pete Davidson got of her. It says, "KNSCP," which is believed to stand for Kim and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He also has another tattoo that says "My girl is a lawyer," and has the name "Kim" branded into his chest.

Take a look at Chaney Jones' new ink below:

Kanye West
