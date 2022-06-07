Nick Jonas 'Feeling Much Better' After Unfortunate Softball Injury

Bad news, Nick Jonas was injured in an unfortunate softball game over the weekend. Good news is he's feeling "much better" now.

The "Jealous" singer was playing in a softball game on Sunday (June 5) when a ball appeared to hit him in the groin, causing him to drop down on his knees while still on the field, Page Six first reported. The injury appeared to be painful enough to land him a trip to the hospital, with his brother Kevin Jonas driving him to an emergency room in Encino, California before he limped inside.

The next day, a fan commented on the video of Jonas walking into the hospital shared to Twitter, saying it was "wrong to film" but sending well wishes his way. The "Chains" singer caught wind of the tweet and let everyone know that he was feeling a lot better than he was the day before.

"Yeah it is for sure [wrong to film]... but I'm doing much better! Always good to be %100 sure," he said in a tweet, adding that the injury won't affect the second weekend of his residency in Las Vegas with the Jonas Brothers. "Can't wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!"

The Jonas Brothers are getting ready for the next set of shows for the Vegas residency after a successful first weekend, including surprising fans with a sudden re-write of one of their older songs that shaded Taylor Swift.