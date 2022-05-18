Nick Jonas Reveals Which Of His Brothers Is The 'Favorite Uncle'

The Jonas Brothers continue to expand their growing families, with Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner currently expecting their second child, but Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are the most recent couple to welcome their own little bundle of joy.

The former Voice coach stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday (May 17) where he told host Jimmy Fallon about which of his brothers is considered the favorite by the kids, per People. Kevin has two children with wife Danielle Jonas, Valentina and Alena, while Joe and Sophie share daughter Willa. While each of his brothers are "amazing" uncles to their nieces, it's the youngest Jonas, 21-year-old Frankie, who is the favorite uncle.

"Well, he's the closest in age to the kids," Jonas said of his youngest brother.

When asked if he and Chopra have been getting a lot of advice about their newborn, the "Jealous" singer joked that it's as if he is suddenly surrounded by experts.

"Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist," he said. "All these PhDs I didn't know they had."

Jonas and Chopra welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogate in January; however, they recently revealed that she spent more than 100 days in the NICU. Fortunately, she's finally at home now and he's soaking up the time spent with his "amazing" daughter, calling her "a gift."

Check out Jonas' full interview in the video below.