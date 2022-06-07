Travis Scott To Headline First U.S. Festival Since 'Astroworld'

Travis Scott had been feeling the ripple effect of the Astroworld aftermath since he was dropped from Coachella's lineup in December. City officials in Indio, Calif. reportedly made the decision to drop him after a petition that called for his removal reached over 60,000 signatures. Scott remained out of the spotlight for awhile until he performed for the first time since the tragedy at a private event. Last month, the "Sicko Mode" rapper emerged back into the public eye with his anticipated performance at E11even in Miami.



The Day N Vegas lineup also includes performances from Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, City Girls, Trippie Redd, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Don Toliver, T-Pain, Benny The Butcher, BIA, Baby Keem, Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs and so many more. Day N Vegas Festival is going down on September 2 - 4. You can buy your tickets for the festival starting on Friday, June 10 on its official website.

