Britney Spears Recalls Meeting A Young Justin Bieber In Sweet Post

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears is still dancing on Instagram but this time she's reminiscing about a time she met a young Justin Bieber on tour. In one of her latest videos, Britney danced to Bieber's hit song with Ed Sheeran "I Don't Care" and included a sweet caption detailing the meeting. Tagging Bieber, she recalled, "I remember when you visited me in my dressing room on tour and your beautiful little mamma walked in and said “do you know where a tanning bed is?“ You were 15 and you were adorable!"

The legendary pop star continued by showing praise for Bieber's music, "Thank you for your music … you’re a little devil now... I know because I have boys … but you’re a timeless genius and I will always dance to your music." According to Vanity Fair, Spears has told this before in more detail. During a 2016 interview with the BBC, she said, "I met him. It’s weird. Probably three years ago on Femme Fatale. He walks into my hotel room and he was like a kid! Literally, he looked like he was 13 years old, but he was 16. And I was like ‘Who is this kid in my hotel? Like, what is going on?’ And his mom is like, ‘Is there a tanning bed located in here?!’ […] And I’m like, ‘Who are these people?’ And my assistant was like, ‘This is Justin Bieber and his mother.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God! I cannot believe this.’ He’s very unassuming. He’s a very nice, kind boy. He’s obviously way older now. He was extremely kind.”

Britney SpearsJustin Bieber
