Britney Spears Recalls Meeting A Young Justin Bieber In Sweet Post

The legendary pop star continued by showing praise for Bieber's music, "Thank you for your music … you’re a little devil now... I know because I have boys … but you’re a timeless genius and I will always dance to your music." According to Vanity Fair, Spears has told this before in more detail. During a 2016 interview with the BBC, she said, "I met him. It’s weird. Probably three years ago on Femme Fatale. He walks into my hotel room and he was like a kid! Literally, he looked like he was 13 years old, but he was 16. And I was like ‘Who is this kid in my hotel? Like, what is going on?’ And his mom is like, ‘Is there a tanning bed located in here?!’ […] And I’m like, ‘Who are these people?’ And my assistant was like, ‘This is Justin Bieber and his mother.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God! I cannot believe this.’ He’s very unassuming. He’s a very nice, kind boy. He’s obviously way older now. He was extremely kind.”