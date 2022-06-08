BTS Reveal US Pop-Up Shops To Celebrate New Album 'Proof'

As BTS gears up to release their highly-anticipated anthology album Proof, the band revealed they will be opening pop-up shops in the US to celebrate the release of the album.

According to People, the pop-up shops will open in New York (104 Charlton St.) and Los Angeles (700 N. Fairfax Ave.) and will offer fans an immersive experience. "The Los Angeles and New York City pop up stores are official company activations designed to honor the fans and to give them another outlet to celebrate the June 10th release of BTS' anthology album Proof," HYBE America, the company behind the fan pop-up shops, said in a statement. In addition to exclusive merchandise, each location will give fans the opportunity to "dance, sing and pose" like the K-Pop sensations RM, Jimin, Jungkook (who recently deleted all his Instagram posts on accident), V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope. People reports limited merchandise from the past will also be available for purchase.

Both shops will open on June 10, the same day Proof will be available to stream and purchase. Everyone is welcome to check out the pop-up shops once they open but fans will also have the opportunity to reserve a time for an expedited entry. The shops will be open daily from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. but times are subject to change. For more information on the pop-up shops, click here.

The band also revealed an official teaser for their upcoming music video "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." Check it out below!