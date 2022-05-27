BTS Unveil First Concept Photos For New Album 'Proof'

BTS has unveiled some new "concept photos" for their upcoming anthology album Proof. On Friday, May 27, the group's label BIGHIT MUSIC tweeted out a series of photos featuring the members looking cold as ice in what seems to be a vault, which would make sense since the upcoming album "from the vault"- type collection.

The photos feature all of the K-pop sensations standing in front of a shield-like door with several dents from bullets, which fans on Twitter quickly noted. "I need to know what’s in that vault or whatever it is," one fan wrote. Many also noticed the way the members are styled is an updated version of one of the very first concept photoshoots for their debut album. The past and present comparisons came flooding in on the label's comment section.