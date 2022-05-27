BTS Unveil First Concept Photos For New Album 'Proof'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 27, 2022
BTS has unveiled some new "concept photos" for their upcoming anthology album Proof. On Friday, May 27, the group's label BIGHIT MUSIC tweeted out a series of photos featuring the members looking cold as ice in what seems to be a vault, which would make sense since the upcoming album "from the vault"- type collection.
The photos feature all of the K-pop sensations standing in front of a shield-like door with several dents from bullets, which fans on Twitter quickly noted. "I need to know what’s in that vault or whatever it is," one fan wrote. Many also noticed the way the members are styled is an updated version of one of the very first concept photoshoots for their debut album. The past and present comparisons came flooding in on the label's comment section.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Proof Concept Photo (Proof ver.) pic.twitter.com/IB0xScFQTB— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) May 27, 2022
Proof is set to drop on June 10 and the band has been giving the ARMY plenty to get them through the wait. The label has also rolled out a series of short social media clips called "Proof of Inspiration" which have the members discussing their inspiration for the upcoming album. The album will feature a mix of new and old songs featuring their hits as well as three brand new tracks, which fans are extremely excited about. The news was revealed in three separate tracklists that their label BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled over the course of three days. Still to come are music videos for several of the new tracks.
This week, it was announced that BTS will be heading to the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month with President Joe Biden.