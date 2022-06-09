Coldplay Brings Audience-Powered 'Music Of The Spheres Tour' to Philly

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field was the place to be on Wednesday (June 8). The Linc hosted over 50,000 Coldplay fans who used their own energy to help power the show at the venue's first concert since before the covid-19 pandemic started. Members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion have made a conscious effort to find ways to tour more sustainably, even making it clear in 2019 that they were going to stop touring because of the harm it does to the environment.

A few years later, they are back in stadiums across the US, South America, Europe, and more — with the gold standard for eco-friendly touring. They've implemented several sustainable initiatives — from kinetic dance floors and electricity-generating pedal bikes so fans can actively charge the show batteries, to cutting down CO2 emissions and using biodegradable confetti. The Xylobands handed out upon entry to the show are made of compostable, plant-based materials, and collected at the end, with plans of repurposing them for future tours. If you’re not familiar with these wristbands — they change color depending on the song. You can guess what color everyone’s wrists were when the band was performing “Yellow.”