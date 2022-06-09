Is Taylor Swift Announcing A Tour Soon? Here's Why Fans Think So

The Swifties are sleuthing again and this time they have good reason to believe that Taylor Swift will soon announce tour dates. It all started when reporter Megan Willgoos posted a screenshot of text messages that claim Taylor bumped someone's event from the "Atlanta football stadium" with her booking. "Of course I need to break the most important news," she wrote. "[Taylor Swift] is allegedly rescheduling her tour for next year!!!"

At the start of 2021, Taylor canceled all of her pending tour dates due to the "unprecedented pandemic." The pop star had several shows planned for the summer of 2020 in support of her 2019 album Lover. They were all postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”