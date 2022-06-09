Is Taylor Swift Announcing A Tour Soon? Here's Why Fans Think So
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 9, 2022
The Swifties are sleuthing again and this time they have good reason to believe that Taylor Swift will soon announce tour dates. It all started when reporter Megan Willgoos posted a screenshot of text messages that claim Taylor bumped someone's event from the "Atlanta football stadium" with her booking. "Of course I need to break the most important news," she wrote. "[Taylor Swift] is allegedly rescheduling her tour for next year!!!"
At the start of 2021, Taylor canceled all of her pending tour dates due to the "unprecedented pandemic." The pop star had several shows planned for the summer of 2020 in support of her 2019 album Lover. They were all postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”
Of course I need to break the most important news. #InsideScoop @taylorswift13 is allegedly rescheduling her tour for next year!!! 🤩💖 pic.twitter.com/DnzCbKQiT3— Megan Willgoos (@MeganWGME) June 8, 2022
If Taylor is in fact rescheduling her tour dates, she'll have a lot of material to get through. On top of Lover in 2019, she also dropped Folklore and Evermore in 2020. Furthermore, she's also been re-recording her back catalog after losing the rights in a controversial sale involving talent manager Scooter Braun.
Aside from potential touring, Taylor has likely been busy gearing up for her appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival. She also recently received an honorary Doctorate of fine arts from NYU while she delivered the class of 2022 commencement speech.