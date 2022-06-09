Jennifer Lopez Thought Co-Headlining Halftime Show Was The 'Worst Idea'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 9, 2022
Jennifer Lopez memorably hit the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in 2020, but the singer has revealed she wasn't a fan of the idea originally. JLo's upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8th, has an intense conversation with her musical director Kim Burse about how the show would play out.
"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world," JLo tells Burse in the film, per Entertainment Weekly. "We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it, we've got five left. But there's got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message."
In another moment in the documentary, JLo's longtime manager Benny Medina called the co-headline "an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done." He added, "Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice." JLo also talks with Shakira about her frustrations, "If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That's what they should've f---ing done."
The first two Latina artists to perform on the Superbowl Halftime stage obviously made the most of what they were given and delivered an amazing show. Fans will be able to watch the whirlwind process when Halftime hits Netflix on Tuesday, June 14.