Jennifer Lopez Thought Co-Headlining Halftime Show Was The 'Worst Idea'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez memorably hit the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira in 2020, but the singer has revealed she wasn't a fan of the idea originally. JLo's upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8th, has an intense conversation with her musical director Kim Burse about how the show would play out.

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world," JLo tells Burse in the film, per Entertainment Weekly. "We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that's it, we've got five left. But there's got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It's not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message."

In another moment in the documentary, JLo's longtime manager Benny Medina called the co-headline "an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done." He added, "Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that's their choice." JLo also talks with Shakira about her frustrations, "If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That's what they should've f---ing done."

The first two Latina artists to perform on the Superbowl Halftime stage obviously made the most of what they were given and delivered an amazing show. Fans will be able to watch the whirlwind process when Halftime hits Netflix on Tuesday, June 14.

Jennifer LopezShakira
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.