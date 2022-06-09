These Are The Biggest Events Happening In Chicago This Summer

By Logan DeLoye

June 9, 2022

Summer is here and that means festival season for the Windy City. Some of the biggest events coming to various locations downtown encompass music, food, and lifestyle.

According to a list compiled by Axios Chicago, the three biggest events of the Summer are Taste of Chicago, Chicago Pride Parade, and Lollapalooza. Each event is a unique staple to the Chicago area showcasing local culture, and more!

Here is what Axios Chicago had to say about the biggest events of the Summer:

Taste Of Chicago:

"Get your appetite ready for this showcase of about 30 to 40 eateries, food trucks and concerts each day in three different neighborhoods in June.The main events occur on June 11, June 18 and June 25. Locations to be announced."

Chicago Pride Parade:

"The Chicago Pride Parade falls on the last weekend in June, paying tribute to the Stonewall Riots, which began the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. The parade marches through the Northalsted neighborhood starting at noon on Sunday, June 26. Pride in the Park will be held in Grant Park on June 25 and 26."

Lollapalooza:

"More than 170 bands from across the globe perform on nine stages. The festival also includes food and drink from all over the city, giveaways and interactive experiences for attendees. Grant Park from July 28–31. One-day general admission starts at $125."

For a complete list of the biggest Summer events in Chicago visit HERE.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.