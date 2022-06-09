These Cities Have The Most Expensive Homes In Georgia
By Logan DeLoye
June 9, 2022
Have you ever driven through a neighborhood lined with extremely large houses and wondered how much they cost? You are not alone. There are a handful of Georgia cities where you cannot purchase a house for under $500,000. These cities are collectively near Brunswick, Sandy Springs, and Rosewell.
According to a list compiled by Stacker, the most expensive homes in Georgia can be found in Sea Island, Milton, and Druid Hills. Those searching for a home in any of these cities will not find a listing below $750,000. The price of homes for each city goes up drastically within a one to five year period.
Here is what Stacker had to say about the top three cities with the most expensive homes in all of Georgia:
Sea Island
- – Typical home value: $3,684,928
- – 1-year price change: +35.7%
- – 5-year price change: +61.7%
- – Metro area: Brunswick
Milton
- – Typical home value: $833,033
- – 1-year price change: +30.1%
- – 5-year price change: +55.4%
- – Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Druid Hills
- – Typical home value: $757,830
- – 1-year price change: +14.7%
- – 5-year price change: +34.3%
- – Metro area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
For a complete list of cities in Georgia with the most expensive homes visit HERE.