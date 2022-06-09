This Is The Best Place To Hunt For Records In Chicago

Hunting for records should be considered as a professional sport. There is a lot of consideration that goes into finding the perfect record to add to your collection. The condition of the record, the genre, and the price are just a few factors that go into finding the best of the best. Though Chicago is filled with great record stores, only one can be the best place to hunt for records.

According to a list compiled by Livabilty, Chicago is one of the best places to hunt for records in the country. The best record store in the entire city is Reckless Records. This record store is known for selling some of the highest quality vinyl in the country.

Here is what Livability had to say about the best record store in all of Chicago:

"Chicago is home to a massive blues and jazz scene, with artists from Sam Cooke to Jennifer Hudson finding their start here. Along with being home to tons of historic live venues, it’s also home to a trendy record shop chain, Reckless Records. Reckless Records began across the pond in London but made its way to Chicago in ’89. Today they have three locations in the Windy City and an amazing reputation for being Grade A sellers (as well as buyers) of great music, especially vinyls."

