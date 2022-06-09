This Is The Best Place To Hunt For Records In California

Hunting for records should be considered as a professional sport. There is a lot of consideration that goes into finding the perfect record to add to your collection. The condition of the record, the genre, and the price are just a few factors that go into finding the best of the best. Though California is filled with great record stores, only one can be the best place to hunt for records.

According to a list compiled by Livabilty, Los Angeles is one of the best places to hunt for records in the country. The best record store in the entire city is Amoeba. This store is so popular that there are multiple locations throughout the city. Records can be bought or traded in at Amoeba, and a few of the venues will host live shows.

Here is what Livability had to say about the best record store in all of California:

"Amoeba has three locations in California, but the biggest and most famous of the bunch is the Hollywood branch. Although Covid-19 saw the permanent closure of its iconic Sunset Blvd store, it has relocated to another massive location on Hollywood Blvd. There are literally tens of thousands of CDs, cassettes, DVDs, t-shirts, posters and glorious vinyls. And they’re a buy, sell and trade business, so you can bring in a stack of records off your own shelf and get some cash or store credit to update your collection! Oh, and they host live shows of up-n-coming indie groups as well as some of the biggest names in music."

For more information regarding the best cities in America to hunt for records visit HERE.