Beat The Texas Heat At The Country's Only Year-Round Indoor Snow Park

By Dani Medina

June 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a way to beat the Texas heat? Try building a snowman!

The country's only year-round indoor snow park is located in Texas, according to Only In Your State. Snowy Fun, the family-friendly park in Little Elm, is home to a room that has real snow.

Kids ages 1-12 can enjoy the park's inflatable obstacle course, bounce house, play structures and huge slides. Inside the park's most popular attraction — the snow room — you can have snowball fights or create a sledding hill, Only In Your State reported.

For when you get hungry, don't fret — there's also a cafe on-site that offers pizza, burgers, hot dogs and hot coffee for when you get cold!

Tickets don't break the bank either. You can get into the bounce house and snow room for $18.99 per child — children under 2 years old and adults are free. You don't have to worry about bringing your own snow gear either, Snowy Fun provides it all.

Snowy Fun is located at 550 E Eldorado Pkwy in Little Elm, Texas. For more details, click here.

