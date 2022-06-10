'Deadly' Record Breaking Temperatures Hit Southern California

As the northern part of the state experiences temperatures just a little lower than usual, the Southern part is frying. According to CNN, this heat wave is expected to begin today and continue throughout the weekend, with high temperatures moving East by Sunday. Over 35 million Californians will be effected by these record breaking temperatures.

Various California cities are expected to break record temperatures in the coming days, and will see highs in the 100's. CNN noted that the highest temperatures will be seen throughout California's central valley and desert regions. San Jose temperatures will near a whopping 95 while residents of Bakersfield and Sacramento could see gauges surpassing 100 degrees. Early morning temperatures, as well as nighttime temperatures are expected to remain around 15 degrees higher than average.

A few cities in Texas and Arizona will remain in a heat advisory throughout the weekend and into next week, however; California will see the tail end of the wave Sunday as temperatures are expected to return back to normal by Monday. Temperatures are so extreme in Nevada that their daily low is predicted to be 87 degrees. With that being a low temperature, it is very common for at risk groups living in the effected states to experience heat exhaustion, stroke, and death in severe cases.