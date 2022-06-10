This Is The Best Small City In California

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without giving up convenience, look no further than this small California city. This city is also considered one of the best small cities to live in in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best small city in California is Merced. Merced houses just over 84,000 people and is known for its close proximity to Yosemite National Park. The city takes you back in time without taking away necessary accommodations such as events, hospitals, restaurants, malls, and other convenience stores.

Here is what Thrillist said about the best small city in California:

"Imagine you wanted to visit Yosemite, but along the way, you get a chance to live out your retro road trip dreams. Enter Merced, a town just an hour from the national park, with a selection of vintage eras to choose from, spanning old western saloon vibes, 1920s art deco architecture, 1950s neon signs, vinyl or cassette tape shops, and a theater suitable for Back to the Future screenings. Everything here is in with the old and in with the new, since modern remodeling awaits on the insides."

