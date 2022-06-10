This Is The Fastest Growing County In California

The rate at which a county is growing can tell you a lot about the county, job market, and cities that it encompass. Perhaps, the county is increasing safety protocol, has great school districts, and offers affordable housing. Maybe the county is growing because it has the best weather, retail shopping, and views. Regardless of the reason, this California county checks off all of the boxes. In fact, this county saw an increase of over 228,000 residents within the last ten years.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the fastest growing county in all of California is Riverside County. Riverside County is the 15th fastest growing county in all of America, but is only the fourth largest county in California. In 2020, the county had a population nearing 2,500,000.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the growth rates of Riverside County:

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +228,544

--- #15 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.4%

--- #9 among counties in California, #394 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 2,418,185

--- #4 largest county in California, #10 largest county nationwide

