This Is The Best Rooftop Bar In California

Tis' the season for a nice night spent at a rooftop bar. Be it the weather, drinks, food, view or a combination of all four; something about Summer draws locals to the best rooftop in the city. The best rooftop bar in all of California is also one of the most popular in America.

According to a list compiled by Love Food, the best rooftop bar in California is Mama Shelter in Los Angeles. Mama Shelter is known for its view of the Hollywood sign, community events, and stylish decor.

Here is what Love Food had to say about the best rooftop bar in all of California:

"On the sun-soaked roof terrace of this trendy LA hotel, revellers can spy the iconic Hollywood sign and recline on candy-striped couches while working their way through the fruity cocktail programme. Open from noon to midnight seven days a week, the rooftop at Mama Shelter holds a Happy Hour between 4pm and 6pm daily, with discounts on house pilsner, ales, wines and spirits, plus $5 (£4) martinis and $3 (£2.40) oysters on Wednesdays. Other events include regular vinyl DJ sets and April 2022 saw the venue’s inaugural ‘Adoptable Meet and Greet’ – a comedy show attended by shelter pups looking for forever homes."

