This Is The Best Small City In Wisconsin

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without giving up convenience, look no further than this small Wisconsin city. This city is also considered one of the best small cities to live in in all of America.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best small city in Wisconsin is Eau Claire. Eau Claire is known for its thriving music scene. Keeping with tradition, the cheese scene is also alive and well in this city, featuring some of the best cuisine in the entire state.

Here is what Thrillist said about the best small city in Wisconsin:

"You might be thinking, “Wisconsin? That place with all the cheese?” And yes, it’s true. Yet while it’s appropriate to spend all your time here eating the two essential food groups—squeaky curds and deep-fried curds—the city of Eau Claire offers so much more. The homegrown music scene is the big draw, mostly thanks to Eaux Claires, a long-running two-day music festival that has drawn acts like Chance the Rapper, Erykah Badu, Sufjan Stevens, and more out to America's Dairyland. Although it’s taken a few years off due to COVID, it’s expected to come back in 2022—stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, the Rock Fest and Country Jam are there to fill the void, as are the dozens of genre-spanning outdoor concerts and arts gatherings that sweep the city year-round."

