This Is The Fastest Growing County In Georgia

The rate at which a county is growing can tell you a lot about the county, job market, and cities that it encompass. Perhaps, the county is increasing safety protocol, has great school districts, and offers affordable housing. Maybe the county is growing because it has the best weather, retail shopping, and views. Regardless of the reason, this Georgia county checks off all of the boxes. In fact, this county saw an increase of over 150,000 residents within the last ten years.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the fastest growing county in all of Georgia is Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County is the 32nd fastest growing county in all of America, however; it is not the largest county. In 2020, they were just shy of one million residents in total.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the growth rates of Gwinnett County:

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +151,741

--- #32 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.8%

--- #11 among counties in Georgia, #133 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 957,062

--- #2 largest county in Georgia, #55 largest county nationwide

