This Is The Fastest Growing County In Wisconsin

The rate at which a county is growing can tell you a lot about the county, job market, and cities that it encompasses. Perhaps, the county is increasing safety protocol, has great school districts, and offers affordable housing. Maybe the county is growing because it has the best weather, retail shopping, and views. Regardless of the reason, this Wisconsin county checks off all of the boxes. In fact, this county saw an increase of over 73,000 residents within the last ten years.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the fastest growing county in all of Wisconsin is Dane County. Dane County may be the fastest growing county, but it is not the largest county. Out of every county in America it is 81st on the list of fastest growing counties.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the growth rates of Dane County:

- 2010 to 2020 population change: +73,431

--- #81 among all counties nationwide

- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.0%

--- #1 among counties in Wisconsin, #225 among all counties nationwide

- 2020 population: 561,504

--- #2 largest county in Wisconsin, #124 largest county nationwide

