An 11-year-old survivor of the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, was hospitalized this week after visiting her friend's memorial.

Illiana's friend, Amerie Jo Garza, was among the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting. Illiana was bullied at school, her mom Jessica Treviño said, and "Amerie made her feel safe and made her feel okay to go to school," according to People.

Last week, Jessica took Illiana to Amerie's memorial, where she left a teddy bear and flowers. After, Illiana's heart started to race.

"The hospital told me, 'Your daughter's going into cardiac arrest.' And I said, 'What?' Her heart (rate) skyrocketed because she couldn't take the trauma ... all the trauma and pain from it," Jessica said.

She is currently hospitalized in San Antonio. Doctors said Illiana is showing signs of PTSD and acute stress from the trauma. Her heart is also under constant watch. "Her body was basically shutting down completely. It couldn't take it. Her body was basically reacting to the shock," Jessica said.

On May 24, the gunman walked past Illiana's fourth grade classroom. Amerie, however, was shot while trying to dial 911, according to People, citing Amerie's grandmother, Berlina Arreola.

"Amerie's parents did an amazing job raising such a beautiful little love. It's so sad how things work out in life, because it's not fair. It really isn't fair that any of these children lost their lives, but it just really breaks me more because I know how much this child did for my child," Jessica said.

The Treviño family launched a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.