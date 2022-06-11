Paris Hilton Skipped Major Event To Attend Britney Spears' Wedding

One thing about Paris Hilton, she's ride or die for her besties!

Paris was double-booked on Thursday (June 9), but she ultimately chose to attend Britney Spears' wedding. What did she miss out on? She was asked to DJ for President Joe Biden.

"I was actually asked to DJ for the President and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," Paris said on her "This Is Paris" podcast on Friday (June 10), according to Page Six.

Thursday's presidential event, the Summit of the Americas, featured leaders from Western Hemisphere countries to promote "a prosperous and inclusive future," between their nations, according to Page Six, citing CBS News.

Paris attended Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari alongside her husband, Carter Reum, and her mother, Kathy Hilton.

"I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale," Paris said on her podcast.

You can listen to the full podcast episode below: