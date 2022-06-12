Britney Spears' Mother Comments On Wedding After She's Cut From Guest List

By Yashira C.

June 12, 2022

Britney Spears' mother Lynn has commented on her wedding to Sam Asghari despite not being invited.

Lynn wrote in the comment section of the "Till the World Ends" singer's Friday Instagram post: "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!" Spears' sister Jamie Lynn also liked a meme post on Instagram about the wedding. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the singer's Los Angeles home Thursday (June 9). The only family Spears invited was her brother Bryan, but he didn't show up according to TMZ.

The star-studded guest list for the wedding included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, and more. Spear's parents and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not in attendance. Her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean and Jayden, were also reportedly not at the ceremony. The pop star's wedding went on as planned despite her ex-husband Jason Alexander breaking into her home earlier and trying to crash her wedding. Yesterday, Spears shared a video montage showing a behind-the-scenes look at the wedding.

