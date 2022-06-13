'Fire Tornado' Spawns As Pipeline Fire Burns Thousands Of Acres In Arizona

The Pipeline Fire is currently burning thousands of acres across Arizona. One person captured a video of an apparent "fire tornado" that broke out as the fire torched the area.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Evan Mackenzie shared a video of the fire tornado that spawned off the fire just miles from Flagstaff. The fire tornado took place not far from where the Tunnel Fire burned just two months prior.

In the video, you can see tons of smoke blanketing the sky for miles. The video then zooms in on the dark-colored fire tornado, a terrifying sight.

Check out the video of the fire tornado below: