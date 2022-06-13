'Fire Tornado' Spawns As Pipeline Fire Burns Thousands Of Acres In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Pipeline Fire is currently burning thousands of acres across Arizona. One person captured a video of an apparent "fire tornado" that broke out as the fire torched the area.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Evan Mackenzie shared a video of the fire tornado that spawned off the fire just miles from Flagstaff. The fire tornado took place not far from where the Tunnel Fire burned just two months prior.

In the video, you can see tons of smoke blanketing the sky for miles. The video then zooms in on the dark-colored fire tornado, a terrifying sight.

Check out the video of the fire tornado below:

AZ Family reported that the fire was allegedly started after a 57-year-old man lit his toilet paper on fire after defecating in the forest. During an interview, Matthew Riser said that he had tried to put the fire out with his sleeping bag, which was 80 yards away from where the fire started.

