Kim Kardashian Gives Fans A Look At North West's Epic Birthday Party

North West is the ultimate Kuromi fan based on her recent birthday party. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's first child celebrated her 9th birthday on June 12 with an epic party all themed around the Hello Kitty character.

Kim gave fans a look at her daughter's birthday party on the joint TikTok account they share. The video shows off all of the Kurmoi-themed merchandise they had at the party as well as a person dressed in a Kuromi costume. The character interacted with guests and was also featured in the TikTok video playing hand games with the birthday girl.