Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack On The PDA In Sunny Vacation Pics

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed their time away together during a recent beach trip, packing on the PDA in new photos from their getaway.

The Kardashians star shared some snaps of the sunny trip on her Instagram on Monday (June 13), donning a black string bikini and oversized sunglasses as she posed on the shore, simply captioning the carousel, "beach for 2." She also added a few more photos of them soaking up the sun in a canoe as they paddled through the water before throwing in another photo showing off her comedian boyfriend.

In one pic, the pair can be seen sharing a kiss while standing knee-deep in crystal clear water, blue skies and sandy shore framing the slice of paradise. Kardashian also shared a video to her Instagram Story praising Davidson for his photography skills, joking that he "passed the content taking boyfriend test."