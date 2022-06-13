Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack On The PDA In Sunny Vacation Pics
By Sarah Tate
June 13, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed their time away together during a recent beach trip, packing on the PDA in new photos from their getaway.
The Kardashians star shared some snaps of the sunny trip on her Instagram on Monday (June 13), donning a black string bikini and oversized sunglasses as she posed on the shore, simply captioning the carousel, "beach for 2." She also added a few more photos of them soaking up the sun in a canoe as they paddled through the water before throwing in another photo showing off her comedian boyfriend.
In one pic, the pair can be seen sharing a kiss while standing knee-deep in crystal clear water, blue skies and sandy shore framing the slice of paradise. Kardashian also shared a video to her Instagram Story praising Davidson for his photography skills, joking that he "passed the content taking boyfriend test."
During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder opened up more about her relationship with the former Saturday Night Live star. While on a private flight to the Dominican Republic for Sports Illustrated cover shoot, she was surprised with a sweet gift from her boyfriend who made sure she was able to snack on one of her favorite treats, the chocolate-covered ice cream bites called Dibs.
"I swear, it's like the cutest little things," she said, before getting second thoughts about the gesture. She joked, "Is it sweet? Or is it, like being a dick because I have a swimsuit shoot and I shouldn't have eaten that. Thanks, a--hole."