Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack On The PDA In Sunny Vacation Pics

By Sarah Tate

June 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed their time away together during a recent beach trip, packing on the PDA in new photos from their getaway.

The Kardashians star shared some snaps of the sunny trip on her Instagram on Monday (June 13), donning a black string bikini and oversized sunglasses as she posed on the shore, simply captioning the carousel, "beach for 2." She also added a few more photos of them soaking up the sun in a canoe as they paddled through the water before throwing in another photo showing off her comedian boyfriend.

In one pic, the pair can be seen sharing a kiss while standing knee-deep in crystal clear water, blue skies and sandy shore framing the slice of paradise. Kardashian also shared a video to her Instagram Story praising Davidson for his photography skills, joking that he "passed the content taking boyfriend test."

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Skims founder opened up more about her relationship with the former Saturday Night Live star. While on a private flight to the Dominican Republic for Sports Illustrated cover shoot, she was surprised with a sweet gift from her boyfriend who made sure she was able to snack on one of her favorite treats, the chocolate-covered ice cream bites called Dibs.

"I swear, it's like the cutest little things," she said, before getting second thoughts about the gesture. She joked, "Is it sweet? Or is it, like being a dick because I have a swimsuit shoot and I shouldn't have eaten that. Thanks, a--hole."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.