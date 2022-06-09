Kim Kardashian Shares The Sweet Surprise She Got From Pete Davidson

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was swooning over boyfriend Pete Davidson in the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. A scene in the episode showed a sweet surprise that the Saturday Night Live alum sent to Kim before she left for her Sports Illustrated cover shoot in the Dominican Republic.

As Kim entered her private plane, the stewardess revealed a box of chocolate-covered ice cream treats called Dibs saying they were a gift from Pete. "You have no idea, we went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dib," she told her friend Olivia Pierson. "I'm obsessed with Dibs, but you could only get them at, like, gas stations these days." 

As she enjoyed the snack she continued to share how touched she was by the sweet gesture. "I swear, it's, like, the cutest, littlest things." A moment later, she had second thoughts about the surprise, "Is it sweet? Or is it, like, being a dick because I have a swimsuit shoot and I shouldn't have eaten that," she joked. "Thanks, a--hole." 

In one of her confessionals, Kim shared that she had been dating Pete "for a few months," saying, "We're doing really, really good." She continued, "Pete said, ‘I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew," she joked. "He was like, ‘Give it four months in and you're going to be obsessed.' And I was like, ‘Ok. We'll see.'" 

After the sweet surprise, a producer asked Kim if she was in love. Kim was visibly flustered and responded, "I don't know if it's any of your business."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.