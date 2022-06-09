Kim Kardashian Shares The Sweet Surprise She Got From Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian was swooning over boyfriend Pete Davidson in the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. A scene in the episode showed a sweet surprise that the Saturday Night Live alum sent to Kim before she left for her Sports Illustrated cover shoot in the Dominican Republic.

As Kim entered her private plane, the stewardess revealed a box of chocolate-covered ice cream treats called Dibs saying they were a gift from Pete. "You have no idea, we went to the movies in Staten Island and all I wanted was Dib," she told her friend Olivia Pierson. "I'm obsessed with Dibs, but you could only get them at, like, gas stations these days."

As she enjoyed the snack she continued to share how touched she was by the sweet gesture. "I swear, it's, like, the cutest, littlest things." A moment later, she had second thoughts about the surprise, "Is it sweet? Or is it, like, being a dick because I have a swimsuit shoot and I shouldn't have eaten that," she joked. "Thanks, a--hole."

In one of her confessionals, Kim shared that she had been dating Pete "for a few months," saying, "We're doing really, really good." She continued, "Pete said, ‘I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew," she joked. "He was like, ‘Give it four months in and you're going to be obsessed.' And I was like, ‘Ok. We'll see.'"

After the sweet surprise, a producer asked Kim if she was in love. Kim was visibly flustered and responded, "I don't know if it's any of your business."